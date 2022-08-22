A tragedy has taken place within Tyson Fury's family as his cousin Rico Burton was killed on Sunday morning while out at a pub in Manchester. According to TMZ, Burton was stabbed in the neck, while another 17-year-old was injured. From there, two people were arrested for the stabbing, although it remains to be seen what the circumstances were that led to such a violent attack.

For those who may not know, knife violence is quite prevalent in the UK, and Fury wants to see some justice. While taking to his Instagram page, Fury noted that the government needs to give stiffer punishments to those who commit knife-related attacks, and that overall, this kind of violence has become a "pandemic."

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Per Fury:

"My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. This needs to stop. Asap, uk government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, its a pandemic & you dont know how bad it is until its 1 of your own! Life is very precious & it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment. RIP RICO BURTON may the lord god grant you a good place in heven. see you soon."





This is a very sad story, and our heart goes out to the Fury family during this very difficult time.

[Via]