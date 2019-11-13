Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are two of the highest-profile heavyweight boxers in the world and last December, they fought to a draw. Soon, they will be embarking on a rematch that should prove to be an intense battle for the ages. Fury is well aware of Wilder's striking ability and he will be looking to silence all of the haters who think Fury doesn't stand a chance in the ring.

Interestingly enough, Fury has been challenged by the likes of Stipe Miocic in the UFC and now, Fury is accepting the match. In a report from MTK Global, Fury explained how he is more than happy to fight Miocic but it would have to be after his big Wilder fight.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"Stipe says he wants to box me, that would be a good fight for sure," Fury said. "After I get Wilder out of the way I’ll fight Stipe in a boxing match if he wants it. It would be a big crossover fight like Mayweather and McGregor."

Fury went on to be his braggadocios self, saying he would be able to destroy any fighter who gets in his way. Other UFC fighters have expressed interest in fighting Fury and considering he's such a showman, it would certainly lend itself well to a great bout.