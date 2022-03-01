Tyson Fury is the current Heavyweight champion and in the eyes of many, he is one of the best to ever do it. Of course, he isn't exactly close to GOAT status, however, there are quite a few people out there who would have him as a top 10 heavyweight to ever step in the ring. When you are that great of a fighter, people are always going to analyze your training routine as a way to figure out how you're so good at what you do.

This is a question that was posed to Fury today as he was on The Pat McAfee Show. The former NFL punter wanted to know what the key to Fury's success in the ring was, and as you will see in the clip below, Fury offered up a pretty hilarious yet unserious answer. To be fair, however, perhaps Fury was telling the truth, as he is a bit of a strange guy.

James Chance/Getty Images

"I put most of my success down to masturbation 7 times a day," Fury said. This is an absurd amount of time, but when you're a high-level athlete, you have to do what you've got to do to get an edge. For Fury, that means completely abusing his private parts on a daily basis.

Moving forward, Fury will be fighting Dillian Whyte to defend his titles. From there, he plans to retire, which is probably good news for his reproductive organs.