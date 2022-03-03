As it stands, Ukraine and Russia are embroiled in a conflict that probably won't be resolved anytime soon. Russia continues its assault on the neighboring country, and many Ukrainian citizens are staying behind to fight for their country. Legendary boxers like the Klitschko brothers, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Oleksandr Usyk are all throwing their support behind their home country, and as of right now, they are on the frontlines to protect their homeland from the Russian forces.

Recently, Tyson Fury was asked by TMZ Sports about these Ukrainian boxers, and as you can imagine, the heavyweight champion has a ton of respect for them. Fury believes it is necessary to fight for your country, and that if anything of the sort happened in the UK, he would be back home wielding a weapon himself.

James Chance/Getty Images

"Two laws, love your woman and fight for your country," Fury said. "So they should be fighting for their country. Why not? If the war comes to the United States or United Kingdom, then I'll be joining. Don't worry about that. We all will! Why ain't we gonna defend our own land? C'mon, behave yourself."

This is a war that has already taken thousands of lives, and it doesn't seem like anything will be resolved soon. Hopefully, cooler heads prevail here as families all across the Ukraine have been torn apart by the war.

