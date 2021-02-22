A year ago, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fought each other for the Heavyweight title. Going into the match, there were many fans who fully expected Wilder to win, and to do it through a knockout. In the end, it was Fury who came through with a TKO, that sent shockwaves throughout the boxing world. From start to finish, Fury was the much better boxer, and while Wilder made tons of excuses after the fight, no one seemed to be buying what he was selling.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of his win, Fury took to Instagram where he decided to mock the Bronze Bomber. In the IG post below, Fury relived some of the highlights of the fight, all while saying "One year ago today I did exactly what I said I would do to the big Dosser Deontay."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101)

Since that fight, Wilder has yet to return to the ring, while Fury is in the midst of training for a matchup against the likes of Anthony Joshua, where they will look to unify the Heavyweight division. They have agreed to a two-fight deal and fans are looking forward to seeing how they will ultimately stack up.

