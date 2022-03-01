Tyson Fury is one of the best boxers in the entire world, and he is certainly the best in the Heavyweight Division. The British fighter is looking to continue his unbeaten streak, and on April 23rd, he will be given a chance to defend his title against none other than Dillian Whyte, who is a challenger looking to prove himself against someone who has accomplished everything the sport has to offer.

Today, Fury took part in a press conference for the fight, and during the proceedings, he dropped a massive bombshell. As you will see in the clip and tween below, Fury said that this is likely going to be his last fight. The boxer has over $100 million in his bank account, and now, he just wants to ride off into the sunset before he does any major damage to his body.

James Chance/Getty Images

"This is the final fight of my career, I'm retiring after this," Fury said. "$150million in the bank, healthy, young, I'm gonna buy a massive yacht abroad. I'm retiring, I'm out, this is my final fight, I'm done."

It remains to be seen if he will stay true to this promise, especially with Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua looking for a shot at fighting Fury. Either way, it will be interesting to see how this all plays out, moving forward.