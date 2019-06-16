It can't be said enough. Boxing's Heavyweight division is enjoying a rejuvenation in the post-Klitschko era. Gone are all the unnecessary "clutching and grabbing" tactics that typified the Heavyweight era covering much of the 2000s. In its place, steadfast champions like Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and to a lesser extent, Andy Ruiz Jr. have changed the overall perception of the division for the better.

With the belts no longer strapped around his waist, the prodigal Anthony Joshua has regressed in the pecking order, behind fellow Brit Tyson Fury, who just yesterday, made light work of his opponent, the virtually unknown Tom Schwarz. The bout, ending in a 2nd round TKO, was billed as the main event of a dense ESPN+ fight card live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"The key was to enjoy myself," Fury said in his post-fight interview. "I used the jab. I was slipping [punches] with my hands down and sliding and shifted to southpaw, and I caught him with a straight left. It was a good shot. It would have put anybody away."

While the win certainly doesn't budge the needle in his favor, Tyson Fury did enough against Schwarz to retain his stop atop the rankings, with a positive retention of form. If a rematch with Deontay Wilder were to take place TODAY- who would you pick to go the distance: The Bronze Bomber or The Gypsy King on neutral grounds? Hit us with your thoughts below the write-up.

