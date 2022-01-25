Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight fighter in the world right now, and fans are waiting to see who he will go up against next. There are three names on everyone's mind, including Dillian Whyte, Oleksandr Usyk, and Anthony Joshua. Out of all of these, Usyk makes the most sense given the fact that he is the most belts thanks to a win against Joshua. Meanwhile, many fans want to see Joshua Vs. Fury, simply because it's the matchup many have been waiting for.

Recently, Fury took to social media to put the three aforementioned names on blast. Fury believes he is being disrespected, especially since some of these potential opponents are calling Fury scared. In the rant, Fury made sure to note that he is ready to fight now, if called upon.

James Chance/Getty Images

"I'm being asked this question over and over again. I do not know the answer to it. I'm ready to fight this weekend. I've been training three weeks, how long does a man need to train?" Fury asked, via TMZ. "Joshua's a coward, Usyk's a p***y and Dillan Whyte doesn't wanna fight. So, if you can prove me wrong, get to f***king fighting you pair of cowards. You're all cowards! You're all bum duffers! Have a fight or do one you pack of wet lettuces." Fans are still waiting on his next fight to be announced, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from the boxing landscape. In the meantime, let us know who you think Fury should fight next, in the comments section down below.

[Via]