Earlier this week, it was revealed that Tommy Fury would be dropping out of his fight against Jake Paul. Tyron Woodley has been named as the replacement fighter for the match, and while fans are excited to see Woodley get a second shot, there are plenty of people out there who still wanted to see a Fury go up against Jake.

In the aftermath of this move, Jake and Logan Paul unleashed a fury, no pun intended, of disses against the boxing star. As you can imagine, this has since angered Tommy's brother Tyson, who recently went off on the Paul brothers during an interview on the Behind The Gloves YouTube channel. It was filled with profanity, and it just goes to show that the Paul's are not well-liked right now.

James Chance/Getty Images

"Jake Paul can go suck a d*** for all I care ... p***y," Fury said. "Him and his brother are s***house p***ies and could never live in my world because they're f***ing bitches. And, if you don't like the language, get f***ed."

Considering the fact that Tommy pulled out due to a chest infection, it certainly is a low blow for the Paul's to go off on him in such a dramatic way. Regardless, this kind of drama is going to lend itself well to a great fight if both sides ever decide to sign another contract.

