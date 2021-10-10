Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder by TKO in the 11th round of their fight, Saturday night in Las Vegas, to defend the WBC heavyweight world title and the heavyweight lineal championship. The match was neck and neck throughout with both fighters going down at multiple points.

The grueling heavyweight bout featured five total knockdowns. Fury almost secured the win a round earlier after knocking Wilder down with a vicious right-hand shot; however, Wilder was just able to get up.



Al Bello / Getty Images

Fury was confident in the odds of a knockout going into the fight.

"He's in denial, and he's getting knocked out," Fury said at a press conference on Wednesday. "His legacy is in bits. I knocked him out, and now I'm going to retire him."

After the fight, Fury tweeted: "Thank you to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ!"

Saturday was the third time the two fighters have met in the ring. The last time Fury and Wilder faced off, the contest ended with a seventh-round TKO victory for Fury in February 2020. Their first fight ended with a controversial split draw in 2018.

Check out some of the highlights from the fight below.

