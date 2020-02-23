Tyson Fury has defeated Deontay Wilder to become the WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

It was in the seventh round of the rematch staged between the two giants that the Gypsy King took the victory over Wilder in a title rematch that ended with The Bronze Bomber's corner throwing in the towel. Fury would knock Wilder down a total of two times, adding onto a series of punches that ultimately caused Wilder's camp to end things.

Al Bello/Getty Images

In the third round, he took Wilder down with a right hand. He repeated the sequence in the fifth round with a left hand to the body. As Wilder conceded to Fury's flurry in the seventh round, referee Keny Bayless called it at the 1:39 mark, resulting in Wilder's first loss in 44 fights.

Saturday night was the eleventh time that Wilder defended the belt that he'd won back in 2015. As protected as it was, Fury won a clean and lopsided match, earning favor with the Associated Press with a win in every round.

With his victory, Britain now houses two heavyweight world champions as Anthony Joshua claims other titles in the division.