Last night, Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder to retain the WBC Heavyweight championship. It was one of the best heavyweight clashes we have seen in quite some time, and despite Wilder's best efforts, Fury was able to end the fight with an 11th round knockout. Fury is one of the best fighters of this generation, and with his undefeated record in mind, you can't help but marvel at all that he's done.

Prior to the fight, Fury got some words of encouragement from none other than Drake. If you know anything about Drake, you know that he typically curses all of the teams that he cheers for. There is a history of athletes failing as soon as they get the Drake co-sign, but this time around, it didn't go down that way.

Al Bello/Getty Images

In fact, Fury is well aware of the supposed Drake Curse, and today, he took to Instagram to dispel the myths surrounding it. "Curse? No such thing pal," Fury wrote on his IG story. The photo posted was of himself and Drake, and it's clear that the Gypsy King finds this all very amusing. After all, when you're the champ, such things will always give you a bit of a chuckle.

Moving forward, it remains to be seen who Fury will get in the ring with. There are a lot of guys on the table, although one would have to figure that Usyk is at the top of his list.