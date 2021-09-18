Tyson Fury was diagnosed with COVID-19 just a couple of months ago and it forced him to postpone his fight against Deontay Wilder. This is the highly-anticipated trilogy match between these two combatants that will help determined who gets to fight Anthony Joshua for the unification of the Heavyweight division. After defeating Wilder the last time, Fury is fully expected to win, although his recent COVID bout could cause problems when it comes to his conditioning over the course of 12 rounds.

In the eyes of his longtime promoter Bob Arum, Fury shouldn't have any problems with Wilder as he has been working hard in the gym. As Arum told Boxing Scene, Fury is in some of the best shape of his life and when it comes to sparring, he has been decimating his partners, which is certainly a good sign.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“I talked to him [Tuesday]. He was shouting how great he’s doing, how he’s killing sparring partners," Arum explained. “He arrives in Las Vegas on Saturday, this Saturday. He’ll take Sunday off and then he’ll resume training at the Top Rank Gym on Monday. He’s been training twice a day in England. And (trainer) ‘Sugar Hill’ is over there with him.”

The fight is set to go down on Saturday, October 9th, and the entire boxing world will be tuning in to see who comes away with the win. If Fury pulls off another victory, one would have to assume that the Wilder vs. Fury rivalry would be officially over.

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

