Deontay Wilder isn't the only man looking for a rematch against boxing's Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Immediately following Fury's dominant, seventh round victory over Wilder on Saturday, WWE Intercontinental champion Braun Strowman took to twitter to offer his congratulations and issue a challenge for his IC title.

Fury and Strowman first got into it during SmackDown Live's premiere episode on FOX in early October which led to an official match later that month at the "Crown Jewel" event in Saudi Arabia. Fury "knocked out" Strowman for a count out victory during that bout, but that surely won't be the last time we see Fury in a WWE ring.

Prior to Fury-Wilder II, reports surfaced that WWE was planning to include Fury on the Wrestlemania 36 card if he were victorious. With that box officially checked off, and Strowman quickly laying the groundwork for their rematch, it shouldn't surprise anyone if The Gypsy King at least makes an appearance at Raymond James Stadium on April 5th.

Strowman has been feuding with former IC champion Shinsuke Nakamura and his posse as of late, which seems to suggest that they'll have a big payoff at Wrestlemania. However, if Vince McMahon and the WWE have an opportunity to pit The Monster Among Men against boxing's Heavyweight champion at their biggest show of the year, you know they'll do everything in their power to cash in on the momentum.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images