In a few months from now, Tyson Fury is expected to fight against the likes of Anthony Joshua in a bid to unite the heavyweight division and declare an undisputed champion of the world. Considering who Fury has beaten over the last couple of years, he is expected to come away with the victory although you can never count out Joshua who is a superb technical fighter with a massive punch.

Now, however, Fury is being challenged by the likes of Frank Sanchez who is undefeated to start his career. Sanchez is a member of Team Canelo and he got to go face-to-face with Fury ahead of Alvarez's match against Billy Joe Saunders. According to Elie Seckbach os EsNews, Sanchez actually said "Hey! Fight me next" although Fury essentially told him to buzz off.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Sanchez fought against Nagy Aguilera last night during the same card as Canelo. In the end, Sanchez won although it came in controversial fashion as he hit Aguilera behind the head, leading to a TKO in Sanchez's favor. Despite this ending, Sanchez is a rising star in the heavyweight division and if Fury beats Joshua, then Sanchez could be a potential challenger later on down the line.

