Tyson Fury is one of the best boxers in the world and as the heavyweight champ, fans are always expecting some insights from him. The man is going to take on Deontay Wilder for a third time, on July 24th, and if he wins, he will be able to secure himself a match against the likes of Anthony Joshua which will ultimately unify the heavyweight division.

Recently, Fury was approached by TMZ where they asked him about Jake and Logan Paul, and whether or not they have had a positive impact on the sport of boxing. As Fury explains below, he actually likes the Paul brothers quite a bit, however, if Jake ever fights his brother Tommy, it won't be very close.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"I've been pretty impressed with the Pauls -- both of them -- to be fair, they've been a good breath of fresh air to the boxing scene," Fury explained. "I think Tommy knocks him out cold. I think [Jake's] a decent fighter for sure. But, I know Tommy's a dynamite puncher."

Rumors have been flying about a potential fight between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul, although for now, there is no guarantee this happens. Of course, Jake is setting his sights on the month of August, where he will take on Tyron Woodley in what should be his best match yet.

Let us know who you think will win between Wilder and Fury, in the comments below.

[Via]