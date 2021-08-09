Tyson Fury took to social media on Sunday to reveal that his wife Paris had given birth to their sixth child. The baby is a girl named Athena and the two were delighted to bring the child into the world. Unfortunately, there have been some medical complications over the last 24 hours, and Athena has had to stay in the ICU as a result. This is always a scary experience for parents, as you never want something bad to happen to your child, especially so soon after giving birth.

Fury revealed this news in an Instagram story where he asked all of his fans out there for some prayers, all while delivering some optimism that everything is going to be okay. As he explains, today will be crucial when it comes to Athena's recovery.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"Massive thanks for all the messages and support," Fury wrote. "The baby is [in] a stable position & doing well. Hopefully she comes out ICU today. Please keep baby Athena in your prayers." Fury went on to note that his wife is doing okay, which is certainly good news for the entire family.

It has been a difficult couple of months for Fury, as he was forced to delay his fight against Deontay Wilder due to a COVID-19 scare. Hopefully, his daughter and the rest of his family are able to stay healthy during this very difficult time.

Al Bello/Getty Images

[Via]