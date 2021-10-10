Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder treated fans to one of the best heavyweight fights we have seen in quite some time last night. Throughout the fight, both combatants offered up some wild punches, with Wilder knocking down Fury twice. While Wilder showed tremendous heart, Fury was just the overall better boxer, which allowed him to dominate the match from the fourth round onward. In the end, Fury got the knockout in the 11th round, although it wasn't without a solid effort from Wilder.

Coming into the match, most boxing fans had Fury taking the fight, but no one could ever have imagined the finale we ended up getting. Overall, it was fantastic, and social media took notice.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the clip below, you can find an alternate angle of the knockout, which sees Fury offering up an overhead right-hand shot to Wilder's temple, which immediately put him on the ground. The referee called the fight off right away, thus allowing Fury to retain his WBC Heavyweight belt.

After the fight, fans took to social media to express their jubilation in what they had just watched. As you can see, many fans felt like this fight was an "instant classic" as there was too much action to ignore. Pretty well every single round was captivating, and it's a fight that was necessary considering the sleeper Anthony Joshua put us through just a couple of weeks ago.

Let us know what you thought of the fight, in the comments below.