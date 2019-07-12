Last night, the Houston Rockets announced a bombshell deal with Chris Paul going to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook and James Harden were great friends and teammates in OKC a few years ago so a reunion seems like it could only mean good things for the franchise. With Westbrook on the team, it was revealed that they are also looking to pursue Andre Iguodala and add some depth pieces at the same time. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets were able to do just that as they signed Tyson Chandler to a one-year deal.

Chandler has played 17 seasons in the NBA and started his career with the Chicago Bulls back in 2001. This will be the eighth franchise Chandler has played with and over the years, he has been looked at as a model player and someone who will be great in the locker room. While playing for the Lakers last season, the NBA veteran was able to average 16 minutes a night while picking up averages of 3.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

While the addition of Chandler doesn't make them an automatic title contender, it certainly gives them some depth and added leadership for when the going gets tough.