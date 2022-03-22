Tyronn Lue is currently coaching the Los Angeles Clippers, however, there was a time when everyone thought he would coach the Lakers. In the end, however, Lue rejected the Lakers due to a smaller contract than he desired. While speaking to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Lue divulged on what it is like coaching a player like LeBron James, all while noting that the LeBron factor is ultimately what kept him from pursuing the Lakers opportunity further.

“LeBron’s been in the league, what, 18 years?” Lue said. “He won four championships. So that don’t mean you’re automatically going to win because you have LeBron James. So I do coach with a chip on my shoulder because, like people say, ‘Oh, he can’t do it without LeBron. He can’t …'”

This then prompted Lue to explain why he didn't sign the contract with the Lakers. In the end, he felt like the team didn't value his expertise, and that he was simply being brought in to facilitate whatever LeBron wanted. “The Lakers [saw it] more so as like [I’m just] coming to coach LeBron,” Lue said. “No, I’m coming to win. I just didn’t think I was treated fairly. And I wasn’t just going to accept any offer just to get a job. I just thought I was better than that.”

In the end, things worked out for the Lakers, who won a title with Frank Vogel as their head coach. Lue has been successful with the Clippers, and overall, both sides can sleep easy at night knowing they got the best situations possible.

