Jared Dudley made some waves recently thanks to his brand new book that speaks on his experience winning an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers while in the bubble. The book had one controversial passage as Dudley took aim at Paul George who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers. Effectively, Dudley claimed that George's comments about being a top tier player in the league were disrespectful and that the Lakers will always be Los Angeles' team.

Recently, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was asked about Dudley and his comments, which led to a fairly dismissive answer. As you can see in the clip below, Lue seemed dumbfounded that Dudley had his own book, leading to a very passive answer.

“A book? Jared Dudley? ... I know I can't cuss on here so I won't, but who cares? Just be who you are, play your game. Who cares what people say?" Lue said.

Over the past two seasons, the Clippers and Lakers have never needed an extra reason to hate each other, although this Dudley book is already creating some locker room fodder for some future matchups. The next time these two teams play one another, it's going to prove to be very entertaining.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images