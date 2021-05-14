Jake Paul isn't very well liked these days as he is always drumming up some sort of controversy in the world of boxing. Just last week, he got into a huge kerfuffle with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and at this point, there is a growing sense that Jake will get to fight against Mayweather in the near future. In the meantime, there are plenty of fighters who are pitching offers to Paul and one of those men is none other than UFC fighter Tyron Woodley.

Woodley was recently on TMZ Sports where he offered a scathing critique of Paul and what he does. Woodley firmly believes that Jake and his brother Logan are culture vultures who need to be shown a thing or two. Needless to say, Woodley is ready for war.

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

"They just culture vultures. Like he'll vulch the juice from his own damn flesh and blood ... My dogs don't move like that," Woodley said. "Come and get this smoke for real. I'm in and I can actually find him. People that keep talking about fighting him, they're not even in position to fight him. I can actually fight him. I can fight him tomorrow if I want to."

Paul has acknowledged Woodley in the past although it remains to be seen if a fight will actually get done. If it does happen, we will certainly be in for a treat.

