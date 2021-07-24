Tyron Woodley will be fighting Jake Paul on August 29th and many in the combat sports world are interested to see how Paul will do against a fighter who actually still has some gas in the tank. Of course, Paul's biggest victories have come against Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, who aren't exactly boxers. While Woodley comes from the MMA world, he is known for his punching power, and going into this fight, Paul is going to have his work cut out for him.

Recently, the two butted heads during a press conference to promote the fight, and in true Jake Paul fashion, he is already trying to throw his opponent off his game. Mental tricks might be his best bet for the lead-up to the match although if Woodley has proven anything over the years, it's that he is hard to rattle.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

During the conference, Woodley and Paul agreed on a bet involving tattoos. Essentially, the loser must get the winner's name tattooed on them. This means Paul could very well be wearing "I Love Tyron Woodley" on his body for the rest of his life. Of course, this also goes for Woodley who might have to bear the embarrassment of "I Love Jake Paul."

In an interview with TMZ, Woodley acknowledged just how childish this all is, however, he doesn't seem to care as he is confident that he'll be knocking out Jake Paul very early on in the fight.

"I’m just not finna just let you act like you run the show," Woodley said. "Yeah, I bet because I’m confident I’m going to win. I have no plan on getting an 'I Love Jake Paul' tattoo. [...] I’m knocking him out."

With all that being said, Woodley has a lot on the line come late August. If he loses this match, no one is going to let him live it down.

