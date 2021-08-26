Jake Paul can be abrasive when it comes to selling a fight, and while this might upset his opponents, it always seems to work. With all eyes on the Nate Robinson fight, Paul was able to decimate his opponent which helped set up another bout against Ben Askren. After winning that match just as easily, Paul went and got himself a fight against Tyron Woodley which is set to go down on Sunday.

Today, the two were in Cleveland for the pre-fight press conference, and as you can imagine, it was a bizarre spectacle. In fact, Woodley's mom got targeted by a member of Jake's team, which led to a huge screaming match in the press area.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

In terms of the actual press conference, the two engaged in your typical war of words. Paul claimed that he was going to put Woodley to sleep, and as one can imagine, Woodley did not take too kindly to this threat. In the clip below, Woodley went on an NSFW rant where he eventually labeled Paul as a clout-chaser and even a clown.

These insults are pretty par for the course at this point as Paul is used to them. Regardless, there is bad blood heading into this fight and it should make for an interesting experience.

You can see what happened after today's press conference, down below.