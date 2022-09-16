KSI just defeated two fighters in one night, and while they weren't exactly strong competition, there is a lot of hype surrounding who KSI might fight next. For instance, KSI put out a poll asking his fans who they want to see him go up against next. The overwhelming majority of fans actually said they want to see him fight against Tyron Woodley, who is coming off of two losses against the likes of Jake Paul.

Woodley was asked about KSI while speaking to TMZ Sports, and as you can imagine, Woodley feels a bit disrespected as he thinks KSI believes he'll win handedly. Woodley made sure to note that it would be a rough night for KSI and that when it comes to any future fights, Woodley is down to make it happen anywhere in the world.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"KSI, I like that he's energetic, he's all into it, he's all over the place but he's gonna get f****d up playing around me. My new slogan is 'don't get f****d up by having me f****d up' and he's had me f****d up for a long time talking shit about my name," Woodley said. "KSI, I know you watching because you watch everything I do. You probably was a fan of me like everybody else. If you're watching this, you wanna be a fighter, you want the respect, get the full training camp to yourself as you requested. I'll get the full training camp. January, we can get it cracking. We can get it cracking in White Castle. We can get it cracking in U.K. We can get it cracking in Vegas."

Woodley gave Paul a hard time in his two fights, so KSI would definitely be up against his toughest competition yet. For the most part, KSI has fought scrubs, and Woodley would be a deviation from this trend.

Let us know who you think would win, in the comments below.

[Via]