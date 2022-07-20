The breakup involving Tyrese and Zelie Timothy is playing out like a social media soap opera. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram account to declare his single status while berating his ex-girlfriend in the process. He suggested that she was more interested in spending time out and about, and according to Tyrese, he wanted a woman who was ready to settle down. He also called Zelie a snake and it all seemed like a viral moment that showed a man hurt by a romance gone sour, and now, Zelie has returned with a response.

Whereas these sorts of instances would find an ex returning the insults that they've received, Zelie went another route and professed her love for Tyrese.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Tyrese When we first got together, we promised each other that we would let nothing get in the way of our love. Not ex's or social media. Yet, WE’VE been getting in the way of our love," she wrote, adding that she refused to bring up "what you've done and said." Zelie acknowledged that her actions have made the actor "sad."

"All I have ever wanted for us was to be happy. Going through your divorce, your mother's passing, your sister, and now your father with you has been hell, and being your way of escape has been beautiful," she added. "But There were times that I let my stubbornness get in the way of what we were building. Times where I've done things and said things you didn't like."

This relationship with Tyrese was apparently her first, and it looks like she wants him back.

"After all this, you’ve made me know that hell is just earth without you. I’ve loved you with everything I have since the day we met. I hope going to these therapy sessions will help us both learn about each other deeper. I want you to know how much I miss you and what you mean to me. I love you."

We're sure this isn't the latest episode of this saga. Check out Zelie's post in full below.