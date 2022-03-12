It is never easy to lose someone you love, but Tyrese has received an outpouring of support following the death of his mother. The actor took to his social media pages to keep the world updated on his mother's failing health after she was hospitalized due to pneumonia and COVID-19. Sadly, she passed away last month.

Amid the messages of condolences, prayers, and king thoughts, someone wanted to deliver a note to Tyrese from R. Kelly. It seems that the incarcerated music icon heard about Tyrese mourning his mother.



Rachel Luna / Stringer / Getty Images

Tyrese shared a screenshot of the message that reads: "From R.Kelly To Tyrese Hey Lil Bro My Condolences To You About Mom... She Is In A Better Place With My Mom & They Both Smiling Down On Us.. I Pray For You & Keep It Going On Love." Kelly added, "I know it a lot having to deal with this in the limelight but keep ya head up ~Rob~."

In the caption, Tyrese shared that he was overwhelmed with emotion.

"Yup….. just broke down in my trailer took me 45 mins to recover love you Kellz damn he is on the inside and still took time to get Condolences out to me and my family…Love you Kellz……. No comments needed….. Selfishly I wish they could sneak a protools rig and a mic in your jail cell so that you can unload all of those ideas cause I know you don’t write all of your hits have been freestyled off the top…… But that’s just me…. R&B King!"

Tyrese also decided to turn his comments off on this post. Check it out below.