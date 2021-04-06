Fans love a good supergroup if artists can make them work, and there was much enthusiasm for TGT. When R&B superstars Tyrese, Ginuwine, and Tank became a trio, their fans were excited about the future. The first appeared together back in 2007 on a remix of one of Tank's singles and because they were friends outside of the industry, it was expected that their collaboration would move forward without a hitch. They were set to tour in 2007 but hit snags that caused delays, and because they were all signed to different labels at the time, they struggled to coordinate.



Isaac Brekken / Stringer / Getty Images

However, in 2012, the trio reunited and the following year, they released their debut album, Three Kings. The record reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, and while that is quite the accomplishment, a second album didn't follow. For years, TGT fans have been anticipating their sophomore effort, and Tank has given the world a hint as to why it has yet to materialize.

During the most recent Verzuzbetween the Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind, & Fire, Tyrese hopped in the comment section and was amazed that these iconic groups have been together for decades. "50 years!!!!! I couldn't even get a second album out of TGT lol," Tyrese wrote. The Shade Room reposted a screenshot of the remark and Tank decided to respond.

"He means we couldn't get a second album out of him [sideways crying laughing emojis]," Tank penned in the comments. Maybe they'll be able to get things squared away for future projects. Back in 2015, Ginuwine called Tyrese a "wack little boy" for announcing their split online. Check out the post below.