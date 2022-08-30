Tyrese does not want to pay his ex-wife Samantha Lee any spousal support, according to documents from singer's divorce hearing on Monday. During the court appearance, Tyrese also requested that the couple's prenup be enforced, as well as joint physical and legal custody of their three-year-old daughter, Soraya Gibson. The pair split in 2020 after four years of marriage, following a dispute in which Lee claimed the Grammy nominated singer locked her out of the house.

Tyrese (L) and Samantha Lee Gibson attend Black Girls Rock! 2017 at NJPAC on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Although he denied the claim, Tyrese took responsibility for his part in the split, sharing that "being raised in broken homes with with no example of what being a husband or father is" contributed the downfall of his second marriage. At Monday's hearing, the "Stay" singer claimed that Samantha's request for $20k in monthly child support, was "unreasonably high," adding that he wants keep the pair's 2016 Range Rover while Lee keeps their 2017 Land Rover Discovery.

This isn't Tyrese's first time going through a public custody battle. He currently has joint custody of his 15-year-old daughter Shayla Somer from his two-year marriage to Norma Mitchell. Since his divorce from Samantha, Tyrese has had an on-again off-again romance with 25-year old influencer Zelie Timothy. Over the Summer, the singer issued a public apology to Zelie for his airing out their relationship issues online, sharing, "I publicly came at you [you definitely posted with some choice words towards me first]... But my words were more harsh and hurtful and so for that Zelie I wanna publicly apologize. The social media influencer forgave the 43-year old star shortly after.

As for his relationship with ex-wife Samantha, Tyrese said in statement that they will "remain the best of friends and strong co-parents."

