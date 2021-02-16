On Valentine’s Day, B. Simone took to Instagram to share some unsolicited advice on the subject of love. She quickly went viral after publicly preaching about manifesting love in 2021. In the video clip below, the social media personality shared some words of wisdom for fellow women.

"We got all these things we want in a man," she began saying. "He gotta be tall, he gotta be dark, he gotta be handsome, he gotta have pretty teeth, he gotta be a family man, he gotta be financially stable, he gotta be rich, he gotta be successful. He gotta be all these things and we ain't even have the things on that list. He gotta be a family man. B***h, you ain't talked to yo mama in six months but you want him to be a family man."

Simone basically listed a bunch of qualities that women tend to look for in a man, but alleged that women often don’t have these qualities themselves. Shortly after posting this video, fans were quick to point out Simone’s offensive language toward women, in particular when she suggested that women should “Get it together.”

“Get your act together! This whole list that he gotta be, you ain't even have the things on that list. So this is what I challenge you to do so we can manifest love all 2021," she continued. "Make a list of the perfect man you have in mind, and then what I did is to make a list of the type of woman he needs right by his side." She ended her video with “Let's become the person we want to attract. How about that? Huh? That's the challenge."

The memes slamming Simone followed minutes after her video hit Instagram.

Some started to dig deeper into the real reason she posted this video, and many people believed that Simone only said what she said because she's rumored to have a new boo, Los Angeles Raiders star Chris Smith. While others also brought up her publicly crushing over DaBaby, and even brought up the book plagiarism accusations leveled at Simone.

Actor Tyrese Gibson decided to show some public support for Simone, though. "Women are pissed? calling her a fraud? But why???? Dear @thebsimone I'm going to hire you as soon as I can...... Promise #RawTruthHurts," he wrote in an Instagram comment.

After Tyrese added his two cents, the haters have taken a back seat, and B. Simoone supporters have been moved to the forefront in agreement with Tyrese’s statement.