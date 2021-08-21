It isn't uncommon to see entertainers flashing their life of luxury on social media. We watch as they show off their fancy cars, expensive vacations, private jets, lavish parties, and one-of-a-kind homes, but we know that all that glitters isn't gold. Ownership also means upkeep, and Tyrese is shedding light on the downside to living in a spacious residence.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer popped up on social media with a video where he gave the public a look at a leak in his home. The frustrated Fast & Furious star claimed that "social media is full of frauds" because it doesn't give the full scope of what life is truly like.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

"Fake relationships with filters, delivery of the new Lamborghini or Rolls Royce truck but never the repo man taking the truck cause they are 1/2 year behind on payments," Tyrese wrote. "The mansion is amazing until you discover leaks, constant maintenance the mortgage got it, landscaping got it..... These unexpected month to month issues what in the entire F!"

He emphasized that he loves his home but he hadn't considered the issues he would have to deal with moving "from a 6,5000 sq ft to 25,000 sq ft" residence. "I still want you to ball out and get your mansion but it's me JOB as one of your favorite people to give you the HEADS UP of what you're walking into so you're not blindsided like me."

Some people believed this was just a way for Tyrese to flex his upgrade while others appreciated the information. Check out the post below.