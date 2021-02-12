It's become one of the leading social media apps in the world and TikTok doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The TikTok wave increased greatly last year when the world was locked in under a global pandemic, and its popularity has continued as we've seen "Stay Home" mandates lifted. Artists—new and established—are finding that their songs are climbing the charts thanks to challenges and dances, but Tyrese reportedly believes that TikTok is only appropriate for a certain age group.



Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty Images

"I'm gonna go ahead and say it cause it should be said..... TikTok needs to have an age limit," wrote the actor in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Some of y'all whole grown ups are out here looking CRAZY for views..... While your 9 year old at home like 'Mom/Dad you're uploading videos everyday, dancing looking crazy end ain't made dinner in 3 weeks..... Facbook, IG and Twitter..... All of this other sh*t is fir kids."

Tyrese isn't alone when it comes to this assessment of the app; TikTok initially was a place for teens and young people to gather together, but the average age of users went up as the app amassed a greater following. Do you think the older generation of users needs to get off of TikTok?