As news of his stolen—and then returned—Range Rover began to circulate, Tyrese Gibson shared on his Instagram that he and his wife, Samantha Gibson, have decided to end their marriage. Valentine's Day would have marked the couple's fourth wedding anniversary, but just two months shy of their celebratory day, both Tyrese and Samantha posted the same announcement about their breakup to their respective Instagram pages.

"After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce," the statement reads. "Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other... We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually."

Tyrese wasn't finished sharing his thoughts about his love for his wife and not only commented under her announcement, but made another post on his page with the same message. The way it reads, it seems that the actor is hoping that he and his wife can reconcile in the future.

"My heart is so full because you've blessed me with 5 years of magic.... Samantha Gibson, I owe you everything," Tyrese wrote. "I am a better man of God, friend, and father because of you... I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of no way." Read his heart-breaking yet heart-warming posts below.