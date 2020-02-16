Fast & Furious star, Tyrese Gibson and G-Unit affiliate, Joe, have revealed to the world that they will be releasing a collaborative project together in the near future. The "Signs Of Love Makin'" singer took to his Instagram account and posted a pair of photos of himself and Joe sitting in his Rolls-Royce Wraith. In the caption, Tyrese announced to his 12+ million followers that the two would be dropping a full-length EP sometime this year.

"#ForTheCulture It’s official......... Tyrese and Joe duo #EP coming..... Likely I’m the biggest fan of Joe...... He’s a true legend with too many R&B classics... Can y’all imagine a whole R&B Fall tour...?? To all of my GO to producers, writers it’s time!!!! #2020 #GrownRnB #NameThatTune Top 5 Joe and Tyrese Songs....⁉️"

Tyrese's last solo musical offering, Black Rose (2015), was released five years ago and surprised critics and fans alike when it peaked at the number spot on the Billboard Hot 200 Albums chart. Joe released his twelfth studio album, My Name Is Joe Thomas in 2016 but recently made a resurgence within mainstream culture as the voice behind Power's theme song, "Big Rich Town."

Tyrese and Joe went on a mini-promo tour in Los Angeles this past week stopping by KJLH 102.3 and Big Boy's Neighborhood to reveal their future musical endeavors together. Praise the power's that be for connecting Tyrese and Joe because the culture really doesn't need a hip-hop album from Black-Ty.

As of right now, there is no official project name or release date for their EP, but we should expect the two to release something for those curious about their compatibility musically. Check out Tyrese's collaboration announcement in the Instagram post provided below.