Tyreek Hill is easily one of the fastest wide receivers in the entire NFL right now and as a result, he has been compared to some Olympic-level sprinters. At this point, Hill is under the impression that he could beat Usain Bolt in a race, which is certainly a take that he has received a ton of pushback on. Regardless, Hill is confident in his abilities, and over the past little while, he has been engaging in back and forths with Bolt, who is willing to wager his Olympic Gold Medal.

In fact, just a few months ago, Bolt suggested that Hill put his Super Bowl ring on the line. While speaking to TMZ, Hill revealed that he is totally willing to do that, and he just needs to know the time and place as he is ready to get this race started.

"Me and you can just meet at a local high school," Hill said. "I can come to Jamaica. We can get it poppin' on the YouTube. Huh!? Right now, it's getting kind of personal. Right now, it's about my ego right now. Because I feel like he just tried me. First of all, my momma always told me you never let nobody talk trash to you if they're wearing a tight shirt like that. Like, his Puma shirt was choking him. I'm not fittin' to allow that to happen."

As you can see in the clip below, Bolt is very confident that he will win, as he should be. After all, Bolt is one of the best Olympians of all time, and it would be quite an upset if he lost to an NFL star like Hill.

