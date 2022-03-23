With Patrick Mahomes making a ton of money, it is easy to see how the Kansas City Chiefs could run into some serious problems with their salary cap. When Mahomes signed his historic deal, there was a fear that Tyreek Hill would not be able to stay with the team due to the salary he would inevitably demand, given his immense production over the years.

Last week, it was reported that the Chiefs and Hill were actually making very good progress on a potential long-term deal. In the end, however, things have taken a grave turn, as it is being reported today that Hill will most likely be traded to another team before the end of the week.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, two teams have emerged as finalists for Hill. Those two teams are the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins, who are two AFC East rivals. These are teams that are desperately trying to be competitive, and someone like Hill would certainly make them better. Of course, they will need their quarterbacks to start playing at an elite level, if they want Hill's production to continue at a historic clip.

This is a developing story, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from the NFL world.