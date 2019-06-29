Supermodel, actress, and TV host, Tyra Banks is taking her love for dessert a step further. The 45-year-old applied to trademark “Smize Cream,” a new line of ice cream named after the term "smize" which she coined in her America's Next Top Model days, which means to “smile with the eyes.”According to a listing from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Banks’ company applied for the ownership of the term “Smize Cream” on June 21. As PEOPLE has pointed out, Tyra has spoken about her love for ice cream a lot in the past.

Back in May, while covering the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover for the first time, TyTy revealed how the dessert helped her embrace her changing figure.“I thought I needed to drop 30 pounds. I thought I had to look the same. Then the ice cream called my name,” she captioned a photo of herself posing in a bikini for this year’s Sports Illustrated’s famed swimsuit edition.

“Yep, all flavors. From Butter Pecan to Matcha to Coffee. I love me some ice cream and I just couldn’t say no to it when I heard it calling. ‘TyTy, Come eat me…’ from my mom’s freezer,” the captioned continued. “So, this is me in @si_swimsuit today. Ice Screaming from mountain tops, ‘Screw cookie cutter beauty!’ Yes, we should exercise. Stay healthy. Take our vitamins. But sometimes we can give ourselves permission to work out with a scoop of frozen deliciousness in our hands.” Tyra's been one of the leading body image activists in the industry for a long time, always willing to start the conversation about unrealistic standards in the industry from further back than a decade ago.