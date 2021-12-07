On Saturday, December 4th, Tyra Banks celebrated her 48th birthday, throwing on a sleek black bathing suit with a plunging neckline and floral pattern, tossing it up alongside a body-positive message up on Instagram to celebrate.

“It’s my BIRTHDAY!” the mother of one captured the sequence of selfies. “And every year this BODY of mine keeps changing. My body of work and my body ody ody,” she added, playing on Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song. “My body is fuller. And so is my mind. Happy Birthday to all my fellow Sagittarius out there. Here’s to growing together, in more ways than one.”

Kelly Cutrone, Kenya Moore, and Heidi Klum were just a few of the thousands who wished the Americas Next Top Model judge well last weekend. While sending their greetings, many fans praised the Inglewood-born star for normalizing different body types than the “perfect,” often fake and photoshopped ones we’ve become accustomed to seeing online.

“Thank you for sharing the important message that our bodies are changing which is normal,” one reply reads. “No matter your size you’re always beautiful,” another person chimed in, gassing the retired model up.

As she’s gotten older, Banks has seemed to embrace body positivity more and more. In 2019, she made headlines by coming out of retirement to pose for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue, over two decades after she first graced the cover. “I am telling people that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, and ages,” she said following the magazine’s release. “I have to put my money where my mouth is. I have to make sure my message is pure.”

Elsewhere, the 48-year-old has been keeping busy on the set of Dancing With the Stars, where she’s taken over as host. “Everything is built for her this season,” stylist Eric Archibald told Page Six Style, speaking on her iconic on-screen looks. “Tulles are dyed to match her skin tone. We do three or four fittings every week. Everything is [made custom] to her body.”

