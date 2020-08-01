Tyler Thomas Comes Through With Bar-Heavy Track "Oh Me"

Tyler Thomas is one of the up and coming names in hip-hop that fans need to start paying attention to. Just a year ago, Thomas was opening for Pusha T on his Daytona Tour, and it was a co-sign that definitely had fans doing their Googles. Since that time, Thomas has continued to release music, including his brand new single "Oh Me."

In this song, Thomas is spitting a plethora of bars over a synth-heavy instrumental that features some booming 808s. Thomas' vocal inflection goes into his upper register at times, while also easing into a more orthodox pocket. If there is anything that this song proves, it's that Thomas is a versatile artist who has a more than adequate pen.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pray for me to leave faithfully

Through all the darkest days that I can't see

Hate to see a n**** chase dreams

Just to see it was make believe