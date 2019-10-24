Tyler, The Creator's Prom Experience Is A Lonely One In "I Think" Video

Tyler, The Creator relives the nightmare of prom in his latest visual.

Tyler, The Creator is keeping the IGOR shtick going with his latest visual for "I THINK." The rapper's been slowly releasing visuals for the new project, flexing his skills as director even further and bringing his vision for his latest album to life. In the latest visual, which is apparently only a fraction of the whole video, Tyler, The Creator is dressed up as his IGOR character as he navigates through prom. Stumbling out of the bathroom, he ends up trying to chase love. But much like the club, prom isn't the place to find love. "I THINK" visuals include a few cameos from Tyler's friends including Kendall Jenner who's briefly seen towards the end of the visual.

If you're feeling Tyler's fit and are still on the hunt for a Halloween costume, he's selling the outfit on the GolfWang website. Check those out right here.