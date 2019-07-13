At the start of last month, June 9th to be exact, Tyler, The Creator took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself at the French Open in the Palace of Versailles, sporting quite the statement pale pink fuzzy sweater. As is usual with the trendsetting musician/designer, people flooded his comment section with questions asking what the different articles of his outfit were with one fan saying "BRO PLEASE I NEED THIS CARDIGAN." Little did we know at the time, that the very same cardigan would actually be one of the pieces featured in Tyler's GOLF le FLEUR* and Lacoste’s collaborative range, which has wittily been called "GOLF le COSTE*." The collection all follows the same "ice-cream dream" theme, featuring hazy, pastel tones throughout. The pieces all take on the same color scheme of soft, loungey tones like “litchi” (a super pale baby pink), “geode” (a sandy beige) and “mascarpone” (a creamy off-white) to reimagine signature courtside tennis staples with subtle ’80s undertones.

The collection is an embodiment of lounge-wear, reworking classic comfortable styles from Lacoste - like their polo shirt and tracksuit bottoms - into a gender-neautral, softly striking, color-challenging array. The cream and forest green varsity jacket embodies something a little more of a "masculine" silhouette, but the rest of the playful pieces offer no other discrimination in terms of gendered construction. The whole collection follows through with one consistency, which is color blocking. Something unique about Tyler's design visions is that he tends to bring together elements (usually color, but sometimes silhouette as well), that do not otherwise seem like they would go together, yet somehow he makes it work. He does so again here, even going so far as to feature some tri-colored pieces too, bringing together Cabana blues, bright mulchy browns, and neutral cream tones.

There are a lot of layering pieces, from the heavier varsity jacket, to more fall friendly wind-breakers, as well as long and short sleeve polos, crew-neck tees, epically color blocked shorts and tracksuit bottoms, as well as matching socks and jersey bucket hats fto compliment them. Perhaps the most statement piece though, is Tyler's pink and cream fluffy cardi.

Prices of the pieces range from $48 USD to $650 USD apiece, and will hit Lacoste’s web store, as well as specialist luxury-wear boutiques like SSENSE, KITH and Concepts on July 17. FOR A FULL LOOK AT THE COLLECTION, CHECK OUT HYPEBEAST'S ARTICLE AND LOOKBOOK HERE.