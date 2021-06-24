Tyler, The Creator has continuously pushed his own artistic boundaries throughout the years, a process that has proven highly rewarding for the Odd Future innovator. His last two albums Flower Boy and Igor, both of which leaned deeper into a more melodic sound, earned Tyler some Grammy recognition -- the latter even took home the Best Rap Album award at the 2020 ceremony.

Tomorrow, Tyler is ready to release his sixth studio album (in a blink-and-you-missed-it event, the rapper has become a vet) Call Me If You Get Lost. Fueled by the blistering lead single "LUMBERJACK," many welcomed Tyler's apparent return to a more bar-heavy sound; some even drew comparisons to some of his earlier work, sparking a wave of nostalgia for the days of Goblin and Wolf.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

With the project due at the stroke of midnight, the tracklist has arrived ahead of schedule thanks to the album's release in select international markets. Currently accessible -- albeit in preview form -- on Apple Music, it would appear that Call Me If You Get Lost is set to clock in at sixteen total tracks.

In addition, look for guest appearances from 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Wayne, Domo Genesis, Teezo Touchdown, Brent Fayaiz, Fana Hues, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pharrell Williams. You can check out the complete tracklist below, and look for the complete project to land tonight when the clock strikes twelve.

1. SIR BAUDELAIRE

2. CORSO

3. LEMONHEAD (Feat. 42 Dugg)

4. WUSYANAME (Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign)

5. LUMBERJACK

6. HOT WIND BLOWS (Feat. Lil Wayne)

7. MASSA

8. RUNITUP (Feat. Teezo Touchdown)

9. MANIFESTO (Feat. Domo Genesis)

10. SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE (Feat. Brent Faiyaz & Fana Hues)

11. MOMMA TALK

12. RISE! (Feat. DAISY WORLD)

13. BLESSED

14. JUGGERNAUT (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Pharrell Williams)

15. WILSHIRE

16. SAFARI

WATCH: Tyler, The Creator - LUMBERJACK