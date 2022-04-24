Tyler, The Creator is one of the biggest artists in all of hip-hop right now, and it doesn't appear as though that is going to change anytime soon. He has been killing it with his last three albums and thanks to their quality, they have all topped the Billboard charts. Tyler's latest effort, Call Me If You Get Lost, recently won Best Rap Album at the Grammys, and in the eyes of many, it was the best album of 2021, regardless of genre.

Over the last few months, Tyler has been embarking on the Call Me If You Get Lost tour and as you can imagine, that has also been a huge success for the artist. He has grossed upwards of $30 million and his fans certainly came out in droves for the chance to watch him perform the album live.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Recently, vinyls for the album went on sale, and he was able to sell 49,500, according to Uproxx. These numbers were so undeniable that Call Me If You Get Lost is now set to return to number one on the Billboard Top 200. Tyler will have the best-selling album in the world, and it will be thanks to a 59,000-unit week. Needless to say, Tyler can't stop stacking up wins right now.





Not to mention, Tyler also released a live stream of his tour on Amazon Music which did big numbers. Fans can't stop themselves from consuming all of Tyler's various endeavors, and it seems like that momentum is going to continue all throughout 2022 and hopefully, well into 2023 as well.

