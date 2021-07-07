Tyler, The Creator's "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST" Gets The Chopstars Treatment

Coming off his second straight No.1 album, Tyler, the Creator's well-received CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST has garnered yet another accolade: DJ Candlestick and the Chopstars giving it a signature ChopNotSlop remix.

This tape kicks off with "CALL ME IF YOU GET CHOPPED," a face-melting intro, working the classic "Yonkers" instrumental into the fray as OG Ron C provides the standard voiceover.

The album's genuine intro, "SIR BAUDELAIRE," follows seamlessly and is one of the most fitting tracks to implement the syrupy sound, as with "CORSO." On top of how fitting Tyler's vocals fall in line with the remix, having DJ Drama's voice slowed up throughout this entire project is broodingly reminiscent of listening to the Chopstars' renditions of classic Wayne tapes.

On that note, "HOT WIND BLOWS" is as much a standout track here as it was on the standard album, with his voice swirling out of that lighthearted instrumental a lá "south muzik" off Dedication 2. The same goes for "WILSHIRE," now roughly three minutes longer and even more tangible than it was on the actual record.

While there isn't much to say about the album that we haven't said since its release, all there is to know is that the project only got better today in thanks to the affirmation that accompanies getting the Houston-bred crew to do what they do best: chop it up.