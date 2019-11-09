Tyler, the Creator, just like many of his contemporaries, is complementing his music career with a thriving fashion business. Tyler's GOLF le FLEUR* brand is a hit amongst those who mess with his music and his designs have captured the imaginations of fashion enthusiasts. One of the biggest parts of the GOLF le FLEUR* brand is the collaborations with Converse on some of their most iconic silhouettes. Now, it seems like Tyler wants to do his own thing on the sneaker front as on Friday, he unveiled a brand new silhouette in partnership with Converse

As you can see from the Instagram posts below, the shoe is being called the GIANNO and is set to release on Monday, November 11th for a price that has yet to be determined. This shoe is incredibly bulky and has the dad shoe aesthetic that has become so popular over the last few years. There are three colorways that have been shown off so far and it seems as though fans are pretty intrigued so far.

Let us know what you think about this model in the comments down below. Are these a cop for you or will you be passing on these?