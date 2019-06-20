Tyler, the Creator's collaboration with Converse has been one of the most popular music artist and sneaker partnerships out there and the last time we saw him release something, it was the "Quilted Velvet" pack. Now, the @golfwang Instagram account is back to teasing fans with some new sneakers as a post went up today with a never before seen pair of Golf Le Fleur Converse One Stars.

These sneakers appear to be quite interesting and boast a design trait we haven't seen from Tyler collabs before. The entire upper and the laces are white, while the midsole comes in a glossy rainbow pattern.

The post itself says "June 28th" which very obviously hints at the fact that these could be coming out as soon as next week. If that's the case, they could very well be the most popular Golf Le Fleur model to drop thus far just based on the aesthetic alone.

In the meantime though, stay tuned for details as we will be sure to give you the latest updates on this shoe and its prospective release. You can also watch our review of the "Quilted Velvet" pack below.