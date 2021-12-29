Tyler, The Creator is slowly growing tired of his stage name, noting in a recent interview that as he grows older, he's considering identifying by his legal name more seriously.

The 30-year-old rapper is closing out a sensational year with the release of his widely-celebrated album Call Me If You Get Lost, and he's letting fans know more about him through an interview with Fast Company. The interview, which went live a few days ago, includes a portion where Tyler speaks about how he came up with his stage name, explaining that he went by three different names online before deciding on his "Creator" moniker.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"My stage name was from, I made a MySpace page when I was 13-- I had 3 of them, one was regular for friends, another one was for something else, and then the third one was just ideas, I would put drawings and photos I would take and I would upload beats on there," said Tyler. "I started using that one more and random people from Kentucky would be, like, 'Cool beats, bro!' And so I just kept the Tyler, The Creator thing going and, you know, I'm 17 in high school, around LA, the name's getting around, and I kind of just kept it as my stage name. It's really dumb but it stuck with me so it just works. But my full name, Tyler Okonma, in all caps just looks really cool. So you might see more of that, I don't know, I'm getting older and I think when people get older they start to realize shit, you just start changing."

For Tyler's recent work on the Golf le FLEUR* capsules, he has used his legal name in the credits, going by Tyler Okonma in all caps, as he said.

What do you think about Tyler considering using his legal name more often in the future?