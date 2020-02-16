Saturday, Tyler, The Creator was in London to work with Converse’s Creative All-Star series, which offers classes to London’s youth. A fan, who would later post Tyler's response on Reddit, asked about the chances of another Odd Future tape being made. Tyler was not optimistic, according to XXL.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

"Nine times out of seven, no," Tyler said. "I would be open to it, but I think everyone is kinda passed that. I think some people base it on nostalgia rather than like, 'Would it actually be good?' Like, we don't always need a Bad Boys 5. Even though I like the last one. Nigga, it's there, listen to it."

"Honestly, the OF tapes weren't that good," Tyler continued. "It was just a fun time, but musically, it's like, 'Uh, coulda did better.' But, for the time, it was tight. I think now...and I could probably figure it out. I don't know if the styles will mesh much for a good cohesive thing. No niche like, 'Oh, this is a good idea.' Like an actually good thing. I don't know if the styles would mesh much with everyone. But, who knows, this could change in six weeks."

The last Odd Future tape was released in 2012. In the time since, the group's members have all gone on to see success in their own solo careers.