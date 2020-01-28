It was a big night for Tyler, The Creator on Sunday (January 26) as the three-time Grammy-nominated artist took home his first win for Best Rap Album for Igor. Although he was favorited to win, he was up against noteworthy talents including Dreamville (Revenge of the Dreamers III), Meek Mill (Championships), 21 Savage (i am > i was), and YBN Cordae (The Lost Boy). He later tweeted, "YALL GON STOP COUNTING ME OUT!"



Amanda Edwards / Stringer / Getty Images

The 28-year-old artist also made sure to show just how petty he could be by revisiting a tweet that's nearly a decade old. Back in 2011, a Twitter user named Mark shaded Tyler by telling he was undeserving of a Grammy. "@fucktyler dont b too excited. u wont get one.....," the person wrote. Tyler retweeted the old jab with a new message of his own.

"I FAVORITED THIS 9 YEARS AGO JUST FOR THE MOMENT TO TELL YOU I GOT ONE," Tyler tweeted. "YES IM PETTY AS F*CK, GOOD DAY MARK." Noticing Tyler's response to the 2011 tweet, Mark replied, "Congrats 👏." He also wrote, "So this is how celebrity Twitter mentions feel like? Lmao" and "Thank God I got a new phone or my Twitter would've crashed."