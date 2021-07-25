Tyler, The Creator celebrated the anniversary of Pharrell’s debut album In My Mind, on Twitter, Sunday, with a tribute reflecting on listening to the project while in high school. Tyler also included a photo of himself at 15-years-old.

“‘In My Mind’ turns 15 today. Came out around the time of this photo,” Tyler quote-tweeted the throwback picture. “Was at Hawthorne High summer school and man I cant articulate what it means/ did for me. I made Odd Future that summer and set out to be where I am now before 10th grade began. Very important piece of art to me.”



Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Tyler has praised Pharrell as one of his biggest inspirations throughout his career and even worked with him on multiple occasions. His most recent album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, features Pharrell on the track, “JUGGERNAUT."

On the 10th anniversary of In My Mind, back in 2016, Tyler shared a similar tribute, expressing the important role the project played in his life.

“Being 15 black not really ‘interested’ in what the majority of my peers were into, it made me feel safe,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I was optimistic, always daydreaming and setting goals so I felt you were directly speaking to me.” The post ends with Tyler saying, “I’m now a young entrepreneur all because I believed you when I said I could be… I never had brothers, uncles or my father around so thank you for being the male figure I gravitated to. Allowing me to embrace being different and trusting my ideas.”

Check out Tyler's tribute post below.

[Via]